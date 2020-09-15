56 more test positive for COVID-19 in a day

Rawalpindi:The consistent increase in number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is making situation alarming and according to health experts, it seems as we are heading towards a second spike in number of cases and deaths due to the disease.

In last 24 hours, as many as 56 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region showing a gradual increase in number of cases being reported per day for last five days. On September 10, 44 new cases were reported while on September 11 and 12, the number of confirmed patients reported from the region was 39 and 45 respectively.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed cases reported in a day jumped to 47 and on Monday, it got to 56 taking tally to 22099 in the region. Over 50 patients in a day have been reported from the region after July 28.

It is alarming that in last five days, as many as 233 new patients have been confirmed positive for coronavirus illness from the twin cities and the more alarming is the fact that around 200 suspects of the illness have also been registered from Rawalpindi after September 9.

Many health experts say the situation may lead to second spike of COVID-19 as the increase in number of cases is being registered at a time when the government is going to reopen educational institutions along with granting permission to marriage halls to operate.

If the disease continues its spread and students in schools, colleges and universities contract the virus, the number of patients being tested positive may go to hundreds in a day. And in such circumstances, the situation may become out of control, say the experts.

The federal government has announced to reopen higher educational institutions including colleges and universities from September 15 (today) along with reopening of schools for 9th and 10th classes.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in last 24 hours, 40 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 15941 of which 15351 have so far recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 412 on Monday while the virus has so far claimed 178 lives in ICT.