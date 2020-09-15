Broghil Festival concludes with much funfair

CHITRAL: The two-day Broghil Festival concluded with much funfair and traditional sports along with cultural activities at the Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district.

A large number of foreign and domestic tourists enjoyed the traditional games, music and foods at the colourful event. Various activities, including horse and yak polo, cricket, football, Buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games were part of the festival. The Tourism Department and the Upper Chitral district administration had jointly organised the event. Hazara Division Commissioner Zaheerul Islam was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Officials of the Tourism Department, district administration, Chitral Scouts and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

Lower Chitral Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmad, District Police Officer Zulfiqar Tanoli, Peshawar DC Ali Asghar and that of Bannu Muhammad Zubair attended the event as well. Local teams participated in the traditional games like yak and horse polo, Buzkashi and others. In yak polo, the team of Chalmarabad defeated the Shakarwarz team after a tough competition and clinched the trophy. Tough competitions were also held in the traditional Buzkashi game. The team of Chakar village knocked out the Lashkargaz village team and won the title of the game.

Similarly, the team of Garam Chashma defeated the Chalmarabad team in a thrilling match in donkey polo and won the trophy. Besides these, other games, including cricket, football, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games were also part of the festival. The spectators enjoyed the yak polo, horse polo and other games which were played at an altitude of 13,600 feet above the sea level.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Zaheerul Islam and Deputy Commissioner of Upper Chitral Shah Saud said that the Broghil Festival was the first event after the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, which was successfully held. They said the government was committed to promoting tourism in the province and praised the organisers for making proper arrangements for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

Later, the officials gave away trophies and prizes to the winner teams. Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kurambar Lake is said to be biologically active lake supporting a wide range of diversity. The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area. Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species.