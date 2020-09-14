Broghil Festival kicks off in Upper Chitral

PESHAWAR: The two-day Broghil Festival kicked off at the Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district. Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Shah Saud, inaugurated the historic yak polo game by throwing the ball at the Broghil National Park.

Officials of the Tourism Department, district administration, Chitral Scouts and a large number of spectators were present on the occasion. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department and the administration of Upper Chitral district have jointly organised the event.

The deputy commissioner said that various activities, including horse and yak polo, cricket, football, Buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games were being showcased at the festival. He said that tourism activities were started ending the lockdown at the tourist attractions which had been enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official said that proper steps had been taken to hold the festival in a befitting manner to attract more tourists and visitors to this part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The official added that proper arrangements had been made for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

A tent village has already been established in Broghil to facilitate the participants and tourists. The yak race, yak polo, fireworks, Buzkashi, traditional music and traditional food shows are the main features of the festival.

Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kuramber Lake is said to be biologically active lake supporting a wide range of diversity.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area.

Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna, especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species. The valley has about 30 freshwater lakes of various sizes, which present breathtaking sights.