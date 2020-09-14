Opp’s protest a waste of time: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the opposition may fulfill their desire of holding protests but it will be of no use except wastage of time. He said that rooting out corruption was necessary to strengthen the country economically and there shall be no compromise on accountability without discrimination.

Talking to media in a ceremony held in Gaddafi Stadium here with members of the business community, including Syed Azmat Ali Shah and Malik Amjad on Sunday, he said the victim of Motorway incident was the daughter of the nation and the Punjab government would utilise all-out resources to deliver justice to the victim. He said that exemplary punishment would be given to the culprits involved in this crime.

Responding to a question, the governor said that ever since the PTI government had assumed power the opposition was saying that the government would not complete term but the opposition would only have to face disappointment as the PTI had people’s support. He said the opposition parties could not influence the process of transparent accountability with threats of protests and sit-ins.

The PTI government fully supported accountability and there shall be no compromise on this at any cost, he noted. Ch Sarwar said the opposition may protest if they wanted to but Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete five-year mandate given by the general public. General elections will take place on time and the government will continue to move forward with successful economic policies which are being validated by the international organisations, he added.

Earlier addressing the ceremony, the governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government had saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy; country’s economy has suffered due to COVID-19 but the government had supported millions of distressed families through Ehsaas Programme. He said the world praised the PM’s smart lockdown policy to control the virus spread. Pakistan’s global image is improving and we are making progress on every front, he added.