Two Covid-19 patients die

LAHORE:Two Covid-19 patients died and 77 new infections were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities was raised to 2,217 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,679 in the province. Out of a total of 97,679 infections in Punjab, as many as 94,899 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 9,748 tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,064,964 in the province.

After 2,217 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,453 patients, as many as 1,009 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.