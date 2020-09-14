Man electrocuted, 11 other people hurt in road accidents

A man was electrocuted to death in Baldia Town while 11 other people were injured in two road traffic accidents in different parts of the city on Sunday.

Police said that 45-year-old Roohul Amin, son of Saeedur Rehman, died of electrocution at his house in the Laiqabad area, adding that his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Officials said the man had suffered an electric shock from a ceiling fan while he was cleaning the mechanical device and died on the spot.

Road accidents

Police said that three people were injured in a road traffic accident near Vita Chowrangi in Korangi, adding that the accident took place when a speeding rickshaw fell into a storm water drain.

Officials said the injured were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The Gadap City police said that eight people were injured when two trucks collided into each other on the Super Highway, adding that the injured were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed

Hospital.