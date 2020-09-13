Mere rations not to solve flood-hit people’s issues: Bilawal

MIRPURKHAS: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded from the government to provide Watan Card to the flood victims.

In Mirpurkhas, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while talking to media, said that the attention of the rulers of Islamabad was drawn to the wide-scale damage caused by rains and floods. Distribution of rations will not solve the problems of the flood victims.

The PTI government must provide Watan Card to the flood victims as the PPP government did in 2011 in wake of worst floods. Bilawal criticised the federal government for denying Sindh its rightful share under the NFC Award which was given Rs 200 billion less. He said the small farmers must also be helped by declaring an agriculture emergency as the farmers are worried by the losses inflicted to due to rains and locusts. Bilawal Bhutto said that PTI should compensate every farmer and the Sindh government is trying to come up with a scheme for farmers, he added. The PPP chairman said that he has spent more time in Mirpurhhas district due to the large scale of damages. The party MPs must work along with the people in Mirpurhhas, Umerkot, Badin, Tharparkar, he said.