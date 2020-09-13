3 plots reclaimed in LDA operation

LAHORE : On the directions of Lahore Development Authority Ahmad Aziz Tarar, staff of the Estate Management Directorate One of LDA carried out operation against land grabbers and retrieved three plots in Johar Town, each measuring one kanal, besides reclaiming possession of a house constructed on a five-marla piece of land.

These plots worth millions of rupees were bearing numbers 15 block H-1, 257 block L and 259 block L. The retrieved house had been constructed by grabbing plot No. 116 in block H-2 of Johar Town. The LDA staff also dismantled gates that had been illegally installed on different roads in block G-1 which had been obstructing smooth flow of traffic. Meanwhile, following the instructions passed by Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahmed Aziz Tarar, the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-II conducted an operation in private housing schemes located in LDA controlled area and demolished illegal structures at two places.

The demolition operation was carried out against illegally constructed shops at Plot No. 81 Haseeb Block, Azam Garden and illegal structures constructed adjacent to Qarshi University at Canal Road. LDA DG had previously issued directions to take strict actions against any constructions carried out in violation of LDA rules and regulations.