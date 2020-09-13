Journalists renew demand for release of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The journalists on Saturday continued their protest to demand the release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Carrying banners and placards, the journalists gathered at the lawn outside The News, Geo TV and Daily Jang offices to record the protest. Speaking on the occasion, the protesting workers asked the chief justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of the arrest and illegal detention of Mir Shakil. They maintained that the government was using the National Accountability Bureau for political victimisation. Criticising the government for adopting such cheap tactics, they said that the rulers were trying to silence the media. However, they vowed that the journalists, particularly the Jang Group would continue to perform their professional duty.

The said that it was sheer injustice that Mir Shakil was arrested in connection with a 34-year-old property case, which showed that the rulers wanted to rein in the media.

The protesting journalists vowed that they would continue to highlight the wrongdoings and give credible information to the people, which was their constitutional right.