Sherpao hopes Doha talks to help restore peace

Welcoming the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday hoped that the talks would help pave the way for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and end the war that continued for decades. According to a press release, he was speaking at a party meeting at Watan Kor here. Aftab Sherpao said Afghanistan had been in conflict for the last four decades, calling for untiring efforts to bring stability to the war-strife country. He added the common Afghans had been bearing the brunt of the war for 40 years.

Asking Islamabad to play its role in bringing peace to Afghanistan, he underscored the need for promoting people-to-people and government-to-government contacts with Kabul.

The QWP leader said that stability in Pakistan was linked to the restoration of peace in Afghanistan, arguing the entire region would benefit from the restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

“Peace is a prerequisite for development,” he added. He said all the stakeholders should play their role in the restoration of peace in Afghanistan. “The Afghan government and the Taliban should set aside the past bitterness and join hands to help bring peace,” he added.