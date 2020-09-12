MoU to counter violent extremism inked

Islamabad : Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ to jointly work on countering violent extremism and social cohesion in Pakistan.

MOU was signed by Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) Syed Kausar Abbas and Director General of Islamic Research Institute (IRI) and Paigham-e-Pakistan Dr. Zia Ul Haq in presence of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Rector Islamic International University Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and Mufti Abdul Raheem.

The purpose of MOU is to jointly work on the countering violent extremism, peace building and social cohesion in Pakistan. SSDO and Paigham e Pakistan will work closely with members of Provincial and National Assembly, religious leaders, youth and academia on social cohesion and countering violent extremism in Pakistan through research, capacity building and awareness campaigns.