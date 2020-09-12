Follow SOPs

This refers to the letter ‘Fight corona’ (Sep 11) by Afroz MJ. I completely agree with the writer. The number of cases has been increasing at a steady rate. Within a day, more than 400 cases were reported and at least five people died.

Parents should make sure that their children are following SOPs. They should also lead by example and ensure that they are wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. Our collective efforts will help us make our country corona free.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat