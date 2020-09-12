CS asks districts to remove encroachments from water channels

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz has directed all district administrations to submit a comprehensive plan within a week for removal of encroachments in tourist spots, seasonal streams, canals and rivers across the province.

The official issued the instructions while presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The chief secretary directed the administration of all districts to regularly hold khuli kutchehries and revenue darbars in their respective districts for speedy redressal of public complaints. He also directed the officials to expedite the disposal of all pending cases of land acquisition in merged districts and added that the deputy commissioners should ensure the visit to shelter homes and submit a report for further improving the shelters. He asked the district administrations to ensure flour quota and implementation of price-list as well as taking stern action against hoarders. No compromise would be made on prices and quality of food items, he said and stressed upon the district administrations to keep close watch on flour smuggling in the merged districts. Dr Kazim Niaz also directed officials to ensure implementation of SOPs set up for opening educational institutions. The chief secretary appreciated the role of the health department, doctors and district administration in Covid-19 and said that the role played by the district administration in containing coronavirus was commendable. However, he advised the district administrations to remain vigilant and pay special attention on contact tracking of affected persons. He also directed the administration officials to take steps for the prevention of dengue fever.