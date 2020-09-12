MoU signed to accelerate socioeconomic development

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and University of Malakand to support university students in their endeavours to accelerate socioeconomic development in their respective areas.

The partnership will focus on involving and encouraging the local youth to strengthen prospects of integrated development by working on innovative themes primarily in the areas where PPAF is implementing the Programme for Poverty Reduction funded by the Italian Government through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS). Under the MoU, PPAF will link university students to a youth engagement communication initiative for sustainable community self-development through a Pakistani-Italian liaison.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer PPAF Qazi Azmat Isa said, “The youth of Pakistan has immense potential to bring about a positive change. We want to leverage this passion by providing them the right platforms. The students of Malakand University will benefit from the partnership and will get to learn about innovative methods to address various socioeconomic needs of vulnerable communities.” Vice-Chancellor Malakand University Prof Dr Gul Zaman appreciated the initiative of PPAF and assured full cooperation to achieve the objectives.