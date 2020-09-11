Uzbek deputy PM calls on Imran, COAS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed the hope that intra-Afghan negotiations would commence at the earliest and culminate in a negotiated political settlement, thus contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond. This he observed during a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Sardor Umurzaqov who called on Imran Khan here. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation, regional connectivity, and regional peace and security were discussed. Adviser for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood was also present during the meeting. Underlining that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process. The prime minister stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of paramount importance for Pakistan and the region.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy cordial and brotherly relations. He warmly recalled his last meeting with President Mirziyoyev and mentioned that Pakistan keenly awaited his visit once the global pandemic situation settles down.

The prime minister also highlighted the potential for enhanced trade with increased regional connectivity as a result of different planned railway projects.

The Uzbek deputy prime minister conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes of the Uzbek president and noted that President Mirziyoyev looked forward to visiting Pakistan. On behalf of President Mirziyoyev, he also extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Uzbekistan. He also expressed Uzbekistan’s desire to have improved economic relations with better connectivity and make investments in Pakistan.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to work with Uzbekistan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, bilaterally and in the region.

Meanwhile, Sardor Umurzakov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest with special emphasis on regional security situation and connectivity were discussed, the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region. Both pledged to support the vision for the better regional connectivity and improved security.