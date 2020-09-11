72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam being observed today

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today (Friday) with due solemnity and reverence across the country.

Born on December 25th, 1876, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on August 14, 1947. He then served as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death. Quaid-e-Azam passed away on September 11, 1948 shortly after achieving a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. To mark the day, various programmes have also been planned by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organisations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran Khawani and Fateha would be held at Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi. Government representatives from different walks of life would visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay floral wreaths and to offer Fateha. Television and radio channels would also broadcast special programmes and newspapers would take out special editions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle. Khateebs of all mosques will hold special Dua after Juma sermons for the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran Khawani and a special sitting will be held at Nazaria-i-Pakistan Foundation Lahore, in which political and religious figures will pay homage to the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.