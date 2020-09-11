Rape incident alarming: Moonis Elahi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Pakistan Muslim League-Q central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi while lamenting the incident of rape of a woman on motorway a few kilometres away from Lahore Ring Road has said that it is alarming situation for Punjab and motorway police. He said the Punjab police should keep performing their duties uppermost instead of the tussle for the posts.