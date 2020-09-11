close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2020

Rape incident alarming: Moonis Elahi

Lahore

LAHORE:The Pakistan Muslim League-Q central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi while lamenting the incident of rape of a woman on motorway a few kilometres away from Lahore Ring Road has said that it is alarming situation for Punjab and motorway police. He said the Punjab police should keep performing their duties uppermost instead of the tussle for the posts.

