Two die after falling from buildings

Two people died after falling from buildings in the city on Thursday. According to the Nabi Bukhsh police, 27-year-old Abdul Ghaffar, son of Bhutto, died after he accidentally slipped from the rooftop of a residential building in Garden. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital from where his family took away the body without any medico-legal formalities.

Similarly, 26-year-old labourer, Asif, died after falling from an under-construction building on Shaheed-e-Millat Road within the remits of the Ferozabad police station. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy. The police said the incident took place when the victim was working at the building.