Shahbaz Sharif disappointed over declaring Nawaz absconder

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has expressed disappointment at declaring PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif an absconder in the Toshakhana case.

In a statement Shehbaz said it is sad to see such an order against someone who left his wife on the deathbed to uphold the rule of law and the principle of accountability no matter how controversial and questionable.

The people of Pakistan have been hurt by this decision against the man who declared Pakistan as a nuclear power in the face of unimaginable global presence against it, he said, adding while he was the prime minister, Nawaz always faced the law, courts and was never reluctant to present himself for accountability. Nawaz wrote a letter to the Supreme Court and presented himself for accountability, he said. Shahbaz said the PML-N leadership with its conduct has always upheld the supremacy and indiscriminate application of law. He assured that Nawaz will return to face the courts the day his doctors allow him after his treatment. He said such conduct towards someone who rid the country of terrorism.