Afghan vice president survives attempt on life

KABUL: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s convoy was targeted early Wednesday morning in the Taimani area of PD 4 in Kabul city, Saleh’s office confirmed.

Tariq Arian, Interior Ministry spokesman, confirmed 10 were killed and 16 were wounded in the Kabul blast targeting the convoy of First VP Amrullah Saleh.The explosives were placed in a cart and were detonated when Saleh’s convoy passed by, Arian said. According to Saleh’s office the target was Saleh’s convoy, but Saleh survived the attack although some of his staff and three bodyguards were wounded.

Saleh in a video message confirmed that his convoy was attacked, that his security guards were injured, and that he has minor wounds on his hand and face. Saleh apologized for the harm done to bystanders in today’s attack on his convoy.

A source told TOLOnews that three vehicles belonging to Saleh’s security guards were passing the area when the blast occurred.According to sources earlier, three people were killed and 12 others, including two of Saleh’s guards, were wounded in the blast.The Taliban issued a statement denying involvement in the blast. The Presidential Palace in a statement condemned the attack on First VP Saleh’s convoy and said that such attacks cannot weaken the strong will of the people for peace, and that the security and defense forces will continue to fight terrorism.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, in a statement condemned the attack against the first VP and called for a serious investigation. The spokesperson of the MOFA, Pakistan strongly condemned the attack. In his reaction, Pakistan condemned the attack on convoy of the First VP Afghansitan @AmrullahSaleh2. It is a matter of relief that First VP of .remained unhurt. We extend heartfelt sympathies and condolences to berieved families and pray for swift recovery of those wounded.

EU representatives in Kabul strongly condemned “the cowardly attack” against the First Vice President Saleh. NATO’s senior civilian representative in Afghanistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, in a tweet condemned the attack on First VP Saleh. US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson on Twitter said he is “shocked” by today’s attack on Saleh’s convoy.