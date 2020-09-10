Nawaz himself responsible for being declared absconder, says Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said he was exonerated earlier and will be exonerated this time again.

When Zardari was asked about pending cases against him during his court appearance, he said he always respected the courts. To a question about the court declaring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a fugitive, Zardari said Nawaz was responsible for this, adding that this happens in such a situation.

Meanwhile, Zardari moved another petition in an accountability court, seeking to dismiss mega money laundering reference against him, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on references pertaining to the money laundering and fake accounts scam. The former president, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused appeared before the court amid full security arrangements. During proceeding, Zardari’s lawyer moved a petition seeking to dismiss money laundering case and prayed the court to postpone the indictment till the decision about it. The PPP co-chairman also moved a plea in which he prayed the court to dismiss a supplementary reference in Park Lane company case and acquit him of the charges.

The NAB official opposed the petition and adopted the stance that the former president was using tactics to delay his trial proceedings. They prayed the court to indict the accused as this day was fixed for framing charges against them.

The court, however, served notices to NAB and sought its comments till September 17.

On the occasion, the lawyers of the accused prayed the court to issue orders to limit the entrance of journalists inside the courtroom as there was less space even for lawyers.

They also informed the court regarding hurdles during their arrival towards the judicial complex and stated that even the co-accused were not allowed to cross the pickets. At this, the court remarked that it would suggest specific steps to address the issue.