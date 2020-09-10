close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

One shot dead in Lakki

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

LAKKI MARWAT: A young man was shot dead at Gandi Chowk in the limits of Naurang Police Station on Wednesday, police said. Registering a first information report with the police, Shah Wali Khan, resident of Kotka Gul Bazar Gundi, stated that he along with his son, Muhammad Nazeer, was standing in front of his PCO at Gundi Chowk when Rasheed and Atif alias Kanai allegedly opened fire on them. He added that he escaped miraculously while his son was killed on the spot.

