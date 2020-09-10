close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
September 10, 2020

‘Rs236m projects to be started at Mayo Hospital’

National

September 10, 2020

LAHORE: The development projects worth Rs 236.49 million will start at Mayo Hospital in the current month with the support of “Friends of Mayo.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan said that the development projects include renovation of Oncology Department at a cost of Rs 128.98 million and West Medical Ward at a cost of Rs 50.75 million. Besides, the work on establishment of Paediatric Surgery Emergency Department in present Maxillofacial Department will be started at the cost of Rs 1.5 million, and Paediatric Surgery ICU at present location of Paeds Surgery Emergency at a cost of Rs 23.36 million.

The work on establishment of Paediatric Burn Unit will be started in the basement of present Paediatric Surgery Emergency at a cost of Rs 29.20 million, while new sewerage system for Paeds Surgery Department will also be laid at a cost of Rs 2.7 million.

