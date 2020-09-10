‘UK helping out Pakistani flood victims’

Islamabad : The United Kingdom is providing life-saving drugs, clean water, sanitation and shelter to over 55,000 vulnerable people in Pakistan to help them recover from devastating floods.

This was stated by Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, minister of state for South Asia at the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, during a virtual visit to Pakistan, where he also discussed how Britain could work with Pakistan to tackle climate change.

The £800,000 UK aid package will be given through the National Disaster Consortium (NDC) and will provide immediate relief in rural Sindh to the people who have lost their homes.

This comes on top of the UK’s distribution last week of emergency stocks, including hygiene kits and tarpaulins, to over 1,118 families in flood-affected districts of Sindh. The UK will coordinate closely with Pakistani authorities to ensure that aid gets to where it is needed most.

Lord Ahmad said: “Like everyone in the UK, I have been saddened to see the heart-breaking images of the flooding in Pakistan. The UK stands by Pakistan, ready to help, as entire communities have lost their homes, livelihoods and loved ones.”