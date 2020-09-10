Punjab ideal for investors, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office.

The chief minister said that the development work of Allama Iqbal Industrial City will be accelerated and companies will be provided one-window facility as it is a flagship CPEC project. The government will solve investors' problems on a priority as Punjab has been developed as the role model province with regard to investment and it is leading in ease of doing business, he added. Mian Kashif apprised the chief minister of development work and investment of foreign companies in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

IGP: Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

The chief minister extended good wishes to the IG and issued directions to him for further improvement in law and order situation in the province. The CM directed that indiscriminate action be initiated against the criminals without any pressure. The police will have to be transformed as a neutral entity in toto, he said. Supremacy of merit and law should be ensured at any cost and no pressure be tolerated for any wrongdoing, he stressed.

He said that protection of life and property of the people is the prime responsibility of police and police will have to work diligently for further improving the law and order. The IG said that every possible step will be taken for improving the police system.

Sarwar: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar hosted a dinner at Governor’s House in honour of CM and the provincial ministers. According to a handout, all the participants agreed to work for the progress and development of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. They expressed the resolve to counter the opposition’s conspiracies against the government with public support. Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Raja M Basharat and others were present.