‘Anti-dengue efforts underway’

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Japa Wednesday said anti-dengue efforts have been launched in the district.

Addressing a meeting held to review the arrangements regarding anti-dengue campaign, the DC said the health department should rearrange lists of places prone to dengue larvae breeding.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Japa said 643 dengue hotspots have been identified in tehsil Gujrat, 264 in tehsil Kharian and 49 in tehsil Sarai Alamgir.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Japa said officers of allied departments have been trained to make anti-dengue activities effective.

Surveillance teams will ensure the regular checking of dengue hotspots.

The Environment Department, Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees will monitor all the dengue hotspots and action will be taken against those involved in violating anti-dengue regulations.

MS Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Abid Ghori, CO Health Dr Zakir Ali Rana, DHO Ayaz Nasir and other officials were also present on the occasion.