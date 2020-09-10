Call for enhancing skills for digital education

MULTAN: Academicians Wednesday during a seminar stressed developing skills for digital education and learning resources for online education and disseminating awareness on modern tools of digitalise education among new generations.

The government Zainab Degree College for Women Multan Wednesday organized a moot on “Online education: Tools and Strategies, Covid-19 and anti-dengue” to educate and familiarise teachers with online learning management system and to raise awareness on daily life during Covid-19 as well as anti-dengue.

College focal person online classes Prof Ghulam Um-ul- Banin imparted training on “Online Education: Tools and Strategies. She along with College Principal, Prof Samah Bashir Kayani arranged online training and awareness seminar using zoom for all other teaching staff. She briefed students and introduced what soever she learnt during her PHEC training regarding online teaching. Zainab Degree College Principal Prof Samah Bashir Kayani said the seminar is a segment of continued series of awareness sessions held by GZDCWM on the importance and future of online teaching under current scenario of Covid-19.

The principal highlighted the importance of online teaching in future. She said under current situation of Covid-19, they have been able to analyze the importance of online teaching in the future. So it is the responsibility of all teachers that they should equip themselves with modern skills of teaching particularly skills of online teaching as well as use of online teaching tools, systems like Google classrooms, Google meet, Zoom and Moodle as well as other Learning Management Systems.

She said it is very crucial for teaching community to learn the use of all modern teaching tools otherwise they would not be able to pace with modern teaching system in near future. The principal educated the audience about the importance of precautionary measures in their daily life activities as well as preventing themselves and their families under current scenario of Covid-19 as well as anti-dengue.

She said the people can be protected by following the SOPs recommended by the government and WHO. The principal also urged that there is no doubt that balanced and nutritious diet along with regular exercise can empower our immunity.

It was concluded that everyone must follow the preventive measures like wearing gloves, masks, and adopting social distancing in daily life as well as educating and convincing those people who are not following the SOPs.

ACTION launched AGAINST sellers of chicken meat: The district administration Wednesday launched a crackdown on chicken sellers involved in selling chicken meat at higher rates.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abida Farid checked chicken prices at shops in Gulgasht area, and arrested five chicken sellers.

While price magistrates fined Rs 55,500 to 63 chicken sellers. The CDA fixed Rs 126 for live and Rs 180 per kilogram chicken meat but the shopkeepers are violating the price regulations. The administration said the crackdown would continue in coming days. Separately, Commissioner Javed Akhtar ordered a crackdown against black marketers and asked Food Department officials to ensure supply of flour at government rates.