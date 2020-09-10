Two killed in Jamrud firing

JAMRUD: Two persons, including a passerby, were killed when rival groups traded fire in Ghundi Sakhi Pul Bazar area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that rivals opened indiscriminate fire on each other that left one Yousaf dead.

A passerby identified as Abdul Ghani sustained injuries in the firing. He was rushed to the hospital in Jamrud where he succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the site and arrested the accused along with the weapon used in the crime.The police have registered the case and started investigation.