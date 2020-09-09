close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
September 9, 2020

Six die, four injured in Lahore roof collapse

September 9, 2020

LAHORE: Six people, including women and children, lost their lives in a roof collapse on late Monday night in the densely-populated area of Taxali Gate, inside the Walled City. The roof of a dilapidated single storey house collapsed in Taxali shoe market area and rescuers were dispatched immediately. The incident left six killed and four injured.The victims were close relatives, including some outstation guests, informed sources while quoting neighbours. Those killed included Javed (50),Babu Ali, women Chappo Javed (60), Amina (16),Hassan (7) , and Zaigham (56). Four injured included Kinza (12), Ateeqa (23), Mehwish (17) and Hina (16).

