KP govt employees stage protest for demands

JAMRUD: The government employees on Tuesday staged a protest to press the authorities for acceptance of their demands in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district.

Organised by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance, a large number of employees of the government departments participated in the protest rally. Holding banners and posters inscribed with slogans of their demands, the protestors started march from education office and culminated it at the historic Bab-e-Khyber.

Speaking on the occasion, the All Government Employees Grand Alliance president Naseer Shah Afridi, general secretary Niamat Shah Afridi and others urged the government to honour its promises with the employees. They said that they would not accept abolishment of pensions and adhocism in the government departments. They also demanded the government to raise salaries of the employees according to the inflation and price-hike in the country so they meet their expense of education, health and others. The protestors threatened to launch a stronger protest if the government did not reverse the decision about ending increment and pension of public sector employees.