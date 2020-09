Vehicles fined over wrong parking

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 4,700 vehicles over wrong parking during ongoing year and also impounded most of them in police stations creating problems in smooth flow of traffic.

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed reviewed arrangements on Tuesday to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. He was told that 4,700 vehicles were fined during current year for involvement in wrong parking.

The SSP directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens. He said that policy of ‘Phele Salam- Phir Kala’ should be adopted and people to be politely briefed about traffic laws. The SSP (Traffic) said that it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there.