Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

34 hurt in 5.1 magnitude quake in Iran

TEHRAN: At least 34 people were injured in the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Ramian county in Iran's northeastern Golestan province on Monday, official IRNA news agency reported. There has been no death report from the earthquake, Mojtaba Khaledi, chief of Iran's Emergency Organisation, told IRNA. The quake has caused damage to 50 houses in the region, Hamid Reza Choobdari, the governor of Ramian, was quoted as saying. The epicenter, with a depth of 9.0km, was at 37.021 degrees north latitude and 55.101 degrees east longitude, according to Iran's Seismological Center.

