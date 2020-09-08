RCB introduces amnesty scheme for building plan

Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on Monday announced Contour of Amnesty Scheme of Building Plan for residential properties, which has already being enforced from September 1, 2020.

Addressing the media persons both print and electronic, the Executive Officer, Malik Mohammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik along with Additional CEO Maria Jabeen, told that the Amnesty Scheme is first of its kind ever introduced in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board headed by President of RCB, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani who is also station commander of Cantonment Boards of Rawalpindi and Chaklala.

Malik Munir Ahmed, Vice President RCB and Members were also present during the media briefing. First two Building Plans approved by the Board under the said Amnesty Scheme were delivered to owners by the President Cantt. Board himself.

CEO, RCB while briefing the media persons elucidated the contours of the Policy and said that he is quite optimistic that the residents of RCB will maximum avail this opportunity. He told the media that there shall be no middle man interacting in the whole process and the procedure has been made transparent and the field staff has been tasked to disseminate the awareness message with regard to the Amnesty Scheme enabling the public to avail the benefits of the scheme to the maximum. As per careful estimates approx. 30,000 people are expected to avail this opportunity. The scheme in question has received overwhelming response till now and is likely to meet success.

While replying to the questions by the media Malik Munir told that he has zero tolerance policy in the cases of malpractice by any one and proper mechanism of Monitoring shall be evolved to ensure the transparency and true benefit to the public.

Under the scheme the residential people would be charged only Rs100 as fine instead of paying huge amount to get their illegal constructions regularized from RCB. The RCB has also constituted survey draftsman team, which will charge meagre amount of Rs2,500 from the people to get their plans surveyed and regularized.