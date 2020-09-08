KP to hold National Women Squash in October

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association (KPSA) will go ahead with its plan to hold the National Women Championship in Abbottabad from October 1-4.

KP Squash Association President Qamar Zaman told ‘The News’ on Monday that all arrangements were in the final stage to hold the event. “We have three courts available in Abbottabad where all SOPs will be adopted to host the contest in a befitting manner. Set procedure will be followed for the safety and security of players. All arrangements will be put in order to keep women players and officials safe and secure,” the former British Open champion said.

The women tournament will see a draw of 32 players with the top 16 getting into the main round. “We have started receiving entries for the championship and are expected to complete a draw of 32 in total with 16 playing the main round.”

The event will draw Rs100,000 as total prize money with the winner will receive Rs30,000. “These are not ordinary times. Luring sponsors these days is not an easy task. On top of that, you also require investing extra on safety and security of players.”

He confirmed holding the event without crowd participation. “Crowd will not be allowed to watch the tournament and only participating girls and concerned officials will be allowed to get in the Complex.”

Qamar also announced hosting the National Junior Squash Championship soon after the women’s event. “We are planning to organise a national junior contest in Peshawar. Due to Covid-19, we have lost some crucial time. Usually we stage around five to six nationals during the season. The virus has curtailed our plans. Yet we are adamant to make up for the lost time,” he said.