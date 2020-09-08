Terrorist Wasim Zakaria killed in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Monday killed a high-profile wanted terrorist Wasim Zakaria along with his five associates in an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Around 10 important terrorists were also arrested during the operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Terrorist Commander Wasim belonged to Haider Khel area of Mir Ali and was the mastermind of 30 different terrorist acts from 2019 till now. He was directly involved in targeted killings in the area, including those of government officials and CSS officer Zubaidullah Dawar. He also committed attacks on security forces and army convoy near Hasso Khel, the ISPR added.