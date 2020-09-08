College building to be rebuilt

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to rebuild the public sector college in Chakesar in the Shangla district that was badly damaged by the earthquake.

A statement by Nawaz Khan Shangla, a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former candidate for the National Assembly from Shangla, said the decision to rebuild the Government College in Chakesar was taken in a meeting chaired by Khaliqur Rahman, the advisor to the chief minister on education. It would cost Rs100 million.

The college was constructed in 1975. The building was damaged in October 2005 earthquake and there was concern it could collapse and pose threat to the lives of students, teachers and other employees.

Nawaz Khan Shangla noted that the previous government ignored the issue even though the

education department had reported that the college building was badly damaged and could collapse.