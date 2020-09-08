No trust expressed in PTI Lower Chitral office-bearers

CHITRAL: Expressing no trust in the office-bearers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Lower Chitral district chapter, the local leaders on Monday demanded reorganization of the chapter.

Also, the PTI office-bearers from Lotkoh tehsil tendered resignation from their posts.

The local leaders of PTI, including Shahzada Amanur Rahman, Muhammad Hussain, Israr Saboor, Muhammad Yaqub, Abdul Majeed and others held an emergency meeting at Garam Chashma with senior party leader Mir Ajab Khan in the chair.

The participants expressed concern over the alleged pathetic attitude of the PTI office-bearers announced by Bashir Lala for Lower Chitral district and demanded their resignation to reorganize the party.

They said that the incumbent office-bearers did not reflect the wishes and sentiments of the PTI local office-bearers, workers and supporters hence it should be dissolved.The participants claimed that the officer-bearers were not capable to put the party intact let alone strengthening it in the district.

“We neither want Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to fail in Chitral nor will wish to see the PTI face a crushing defeat in the upcoming local government election,” Mir Ajab Khan said, adding that local PTI leadership must come forward to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

The meeting said that Lotkoh tehsil had become a stronghold of the PTI and party had clinched 14,000 votes during the last general election but now the party was on the decline due to the incapable district cabinet members.

They said the district office-bearers cannot keep the party united to compete with the other political parties.A number of office-bearers and supporters of the Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz announced joining the PTI on the occasion.