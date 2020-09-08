ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the situation in Karachi has worsened due to political mismanagement. This he said in a meeting with Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, who called on the premier here. Various matters of importance came under discussion.



The prime minister said the development of Karachi is on the agenda of the federal government. He said the Federation will provide financial resources for resolution of problems faced by the people of Karachi.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Floods that better coordination was needed in all relevant federal and provincial agencies to combat climate change.

He directed the NDMA chairman to work with the provincial governments to assess the losses in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that the relief activities could be further improved and the federal and provincial governments could work together to repair the losses.

The NDMA chairman briefed the prime minister on the monsoon in the country, the situation of recent rains in different parts of the country, loss of lives and property and relief activities by NDMA.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Australian company Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Andrew Forrest, in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed keen interest in making investment in Pakistanâ€™s renewable energy sector and green industry.

Andrew Forrest expressed confidence that the investment by Fortescue Group would result in creation of employment opportunities for Pakistanis besides introduction of new technology solutions for a host of industries.

The prime minister appreciated the interest of Fortescue Group in Pakistan and assured all possible facilitation in undertaking business ventures in the country. He highlighted economic recovery of the country in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and the governmentâ€™s investment-friendly policies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Model Shelter in Tarlai. It is the first shelter home to provide quality services to day labourers with better infrastructure, catering and housing standards in less than a month after the prime minister's directive last month to make Islamabad shelters model shelters.

In the next three months, all five shelters in the federal capital will be remodelled, and later the shelters across the country will be gradually remodelled. Special Assistant for Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, MD Pakistan Baitul Mal Aun Abbas and Prime Minister's Focal Person for Shelter Naseemur Rehman briefed the prime minister on administrative matters and reforms in the shelter.

Prime Ministerâ€™s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also called on him. The meeting discussed expansion in Sehat Insaf Card (health card) in Punjab on lines of the similar programme already in place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Â