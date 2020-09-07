Pervez Khattak says armed forces ready to foil any aggression

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the armed forces were ready to foil any aggression against the motherland.

“The Pakistani nation stands by its armed forces. The country’s defence is in strong hands,” he said, adding Pakistan was playing its due role in regional and global peace. Speaking at a public meeting, Pervez Khattak said the valiant Pakistan military fought the Indian aggression 55 years ago and our armed forces were ready to respond to any misadventure against the motherland even today.

He said the Defence Day of Pakistan (September 6), which was being marked on Sunday, clearly showed that enemy cannot cast an evil eye on Pakistan if we remained united as a nation to defend the country. The defence minister advised the Indian government to take stock of the ground realties, quit war mongering and instead spend all resources on the welfare and prosperity of their masses.

Pervez Khattak came down hard on India for the suppression let loose in the occupied Kashmir. “We will never recognise the Indian conspiracy to change the status of the occupied Kashmir,” he went on to add. The defence minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was defending the country on all fronts.

He said the prime minister is giving special attention to the economic revitalization of Pakistan. “He is waging a struggle against price hike, unemployment and lawlessness,” said the defence minister. Pervez Khattak said it was the PTI government which had introduced the policy of merit and justice in the country. He said the PTI government made drastic reforms to the education, health and police departments.

“All recruitments are being made on merit and this is a great achievement,” added Pervez Khattak. The defence minister said it was due to the excelling performance of the previous PTI government that the people of the province gave mandate to the party again while voting it to power in the July 25, 2018 election. Pervez Khattak said the present Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was successfully carrying forward the policies introduced by the last PTI government. He expressed gratitude to the people of Nowshera for always putting trust in him and his family members by electing them to lawmaking bodies frequently. “You people elected my as nazim of Nowshera, then provincial minister thrice, chief minister and defence minister for which I am highly grateful to you,” he said.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Dr Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak, a candidate for the PK-63, Mian Umar Kakakhel, and others addressed the ceremony as well. Earlier, Pervez Khattak and his brother Irrigation Minister Liaqat Khattak attended a meeting to review the ongoing development projects in Nowshera. Peer of Manki Shareef, Peer Shamsul

Amin was also present on the occasion along with MNA Dr Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak and Ahad Khattak.