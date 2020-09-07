Ready to thwart all threats, says COAS

Ag Agencies

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday said the armed forces were ever alert, focused and fully equipped and prepared to respond to any misadventure by the enemy with full might.

“Time has tested us on many occasions and every time we came out with successes. Pakistan is a living reality and our blood, our spirit and our action at every front will be witness to the fact,” he said while addressing an investiture ceremony held at the GHQ. General Bajwa conferred military awards on army personnel for acts of gallantry during various operations. Families of Shuhda, Ghazis and soldiers also attended the ceremony.

The COAS Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) to 40 officers, Tamgha-e-Basalat to 24 officers and soldiers while a soldier received United Nations (UN) Medal. Medals of Shuhda were received by their family members.

General Bajwa said on the eve of Defence Day, he wanted to convey the message that Pakistan was a peace-loving country but would give a befitting reply to the enemy if war was imposed it.

“We have demonstrated the same while reacting to failed Balakot attack and there should be no doubt in minds of the enemy in this regard,” he said.

He said it was a matter of honour for him to command a brave and professional force like the Pakistan Army.

“Our every officer and soldier because of their abilities, discipline, and spirit to sacrifice represent an army whose capabilities have been recognized by the world,” he said, adding that whether those were fronts of borders, terrorism, facing national calamities, development of the country, the armed forces always considered security and service to the country as an immense sacred duty.

He maintained that love with the nation was part of faith of armed forces and no enemy could defeat this spirit of love.

“Similarly, the Pakistani nation has ever-lasting love with the armed forces and strong trust in forces. I salute all these spirits,” he said.

The COAS also drew attention of the nation towards challenge of the 5th generation or hybrid war imposed on the nation.

“The purpose behind this war is to create anarchy in the country by defaming the country and armed forces,” he said, adding that they were fully aware of the 5th generation war and cope with the challenge with nation’s support.

He pointed that the armed forced while remaining as part of the UN’s peace missions in various countries had given many sacrifices for the sake of peace adding that Pakistan also desired peace in region.

“Pakistan’s key role in achieving peace in Afghanistan is open evidence of the fact,” the COAS said.

However, General Bajwa regretted that India had always demonstrated an irresponsible attitude and particularly after ending the special status of Occupied Kashmir, they jeopardized the regional peace.

The army chief maintained that there should be no doubt that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and Pakistan would never accept any unilateral decision on the issue.

Saying that Quaid-e-Azam had declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan, the COAS said they would not show flexibility in the country’s stance on Kashmir.

“Every saying and word of Quaid-e-Azam is part of our faith and we will not show any flexibility on it,” he said.

He also maintained that neither the heaps of newly procured weapons nor any threat could intimidate Pakistan.

“We are ever ready and alert to respond to any misadventure with full might,” the COAS said.

General Bajwa said Pakistan and the nation had been passing through a testing time for the last 20 years while remaining in a state of war on the eastern and western borders.

During this period, he said the country also faced earthquakes and floods and fought nerve-testing wars against extremism and terrorism while giving numerous sacrifices.

More recently, he said the country and the nation came out with success in the fight against COVID-19 and locust attacks.

“We did not lose our courage and braved off all the tests and Almighty Allah granted us with successes,” the COAS said.

He pointed out that by the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan was now a peaceful country.

“We now have to convert this peace into prosperity and progress and we have to wage a struggle as a nation to achieve our objectives,” he said.

He maintained that Pakistan and the nation achieved independence on the basis of a separate identity and Islamic ideology.

“This ideology is our identity and our enemies have been hatching conspiracies to erase this identity but Al Hamadulillah, we always foiled their designs,” he said.

General Bajwa called upon the nation to follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam, which were ‘Unity, Faith, and Discipline’.

The COAS observed that the day of September 6 was an ever-lasting chapter of the history when many examples of bravery, unity in the nation and love with the country were written.

“This is not only a day but an identity of our courage and it is observed in memory of Shuhda of 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargil wars and war against terrorism,” he said.

The COAS said September 6 also reminded the nation that in the past, the enemy many times bigger was defeated and today the nation was also ready to defeat the nefarious designs of the adversary.

“We are protecting our freedom with blood and that is why we have gathered here to pay tribute to our Shuhda and Ghazis,” he said.

General Bajwa observed it was due to bravery and sacrifices of such heroes that the country’s sovereignty, independence, peace, and security was intact.

“I salute the families of Shuhda and assure them that the nation will never forget their sacrifices,” he said, adding that a nation that forgot its Shuhda could not exist.

He also congratulated commissioner officers, junior commissioned officers, and soldiers on receiving gallantry awards. “The medals decorated on their chests are a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

Separate investiture ceremonies were also organized at the corps headquarters in the four provinces.

A special ceremony was arranged in Malir Cantt where Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz conferred military awards on officers, soldiers and families of martyrs.

Around 11 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (MILITARY), 13 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (MILITARY) and 14 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on officers, soldiers and families of Shuhada.

The ceremony was attended by serving army officers, soldiers and families of shuhada.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz laid a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on behalf of the COAS and offered Fateha.

Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan conferred military awards on army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations, outstanding performances in respective fields and for their long meritorious services.

Military officials and relatives of Shuhada/Ghazis attended the investiture ceremony held at the Corps Headquarters, Lahore.

As many as 18 officers were awarded Sitara-I-Imtiaz (Military), 50 officers were awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 19 officers and soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Basalat.

Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas Sunday conferred military awards on army officers and soldiers.

An investiture ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Corps where the corps commander was chief guest.

Awards of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on the army officers and soldiers.

One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and soldiers, including 17 Shuhada, were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

The families of Shuhada received their awards posthumously.

Sixty-eight officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 111 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation.

A large number of senior army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood conferred military awards on officers and soldiers in Peshawar Cantonment.

The officers and soldiers were conferred with 9 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 22 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 35 Tamgha-i-Basalat.

Awards of Shuhada were received by their relatives.

The ceremony was attended by serving army officers and families of shuhada.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood laid a floral wreath at Yaadgar-i-Shuhada and prayed for the martyrs.