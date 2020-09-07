‘Growers can lodge complaints with ACE’

LAHORE:Sugarcane growers of Sargodha division can register their complaints against sugar mills on not paying the officially fixed price, delay in payment or cut sugarcane weight.

The ACE deputy director, Sargodha region, has issued a circular, asking sugarcane growers that they can register their complaints against sugar mills with ACE offices of their respective districts.

He said ACE Sargodha division has established complaint counters in the ACE offices at Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar. 144,696 people checked on roads last week: Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all 247 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Last week, both Dolphin and PRU helped 177 people on different roads, checked 3,007 vehicles, 141,000 motorbikes and 144,696 people.

As many as 160 motorbikes and five vehicles were impounded and 256 people were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 39 people on charges of wheelie, two on charges of firing into the air and another nine for violating the ban of kite flying. They also arrested two proclaimed offenders, 97 target offenders and court absconders.

14 accused arrested: Okara district police arrested fourteen members of five gangs during the last month. Police also registered 112 cases against illicit arms carriers and 134 cases against drug pushers. Similarly, police arrested 195 proclaimed and court absconders. Under the National Action Plan, 26 cases were registered under violation of the sound system, seven cases were registered under the temporary tenancy ordinance, three cases were registered under the Hate Material Act and one case was registered under the 16-MPO Act in August.