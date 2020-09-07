Children of armed forces’ martyrs to get free education at PU

LAHORE:Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has announced a special admission quota, free education, free hostel accommodation and a monthly scholarship of Rs 5,000 to the children of martyrs from the academic session 2020-2021.

In a press statement in connection with Defence Day, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the university had allocated a special quota under which seats at each department’s BS and Master’s level programmes had been reserved for the children of martyrs. He said children of the martyrs would be admitted every year on the special quota on the nominations of institutions concerned.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said that all the children of martyrs, admitted on quota as well as on merit basis, would be provided with free education and scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month. He said the university would also provide free hostel accommodation to all the children of martyrs admitted on quota as well as on merit. He said we could not pay back the martyrs however we must make maximum efforts to help their families. He said our martyrs were our assets and we were living in an independent atmosphere due to their sacrifices. He said the Pakistan Army was defending our boundaries with valour and had presented great sacrifices while safeguarding the nation and the country.

PU VC said that the spirit of Shahadat of Pakistani soldiers was unique, making them different and exclusive from the rest of the armies in the world. He said the Defence Day reminded us of the valour of Pakistan’s armed forces who defeated our enemy that was five times bigger than us.

He said Pakistan Army was the number one Army in the world which had successfully defeated our enemies in war on terror and our country was in safe hands. He said the personnel of Pak Army, Navy and Air Force wrote unprecedented stories of bravery by sacrificing their lives and defending the boundaries of their country in 1965.

Earlier, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad along with PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Chief Security Officer Col (r) Ubaid Masood visited Yadgar-e-Shuhda, offered Fateha and paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs.