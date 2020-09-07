Protest against Gujjar Nullah anti-encroachment operation continues

Residents of the Rehmanabad area of the Federal B Area held a protest demonstration on Sunday to voice their reservations against the anti-encroachment operation under way in Karachi.

Scores of Rehmanabad residents gathered at Gulberg’s Tahir Villa Chowrangi for their protest, which caused a massive gridlock as they blocked the flow of traffic for hours by placing tyres on the road.

The protesters said they had been living in the surroundings of the Gujjar Nullah for years, but no government official had ever stopped them from constructing their homes. They accused government officials of taking bribes from them when they had been building their houses, saying that now the same government officials were claiming that the residents were living illegally and that their homes would be demolished.

The protesters demanded that alternative houses be provided to the affected people. They also demanded strict action against the government officials who allowed them to live there after taking money from them.