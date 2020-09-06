PPP not against legislation in national interest: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday demanded the postponement of session of National Assembly due to the situation caused by torrential rain all over the country as the members are busy in relief activities for the people of their constituencies.

The PPP chairman said that PPP is not against any legislation that forwards the national interest but in the current situation, the aim of all political parties in the government and the opposition should be to reach out and help the rain victims.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the members need to be with their people at this time of need. “Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has already requested the Speaker National Assembly for this postponement,” he said. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the situation is very serious in several part of the country due to heavy rainfall. He said that the PPP is not against any legislation for collective national interest. He said that in the current situation, all the government and opposition political parties should aim for relief work for the victims of torrential rain.