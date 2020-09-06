CJCSC visits Russia, discusses mily coop with Russian general

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza met Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov during his visit to Moscow.

Matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. General Valery V. Gerasimov lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

The CJCSC is on two-day official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum. He will also attend closing ceremony of ‘International Military Games – 2020’ at Moscow.

Pakistan Armed Forces have been regular participants of the said games for past three years.