Another dengue case detected

LAHORE : Another patient of dengue virus positive has been confirmed in Toba Tek Singh which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 53 in the current year, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

Three dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab so far.

The Lahore and Rawalpindi have been the most-affected districts due to presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

The dengue larvae have been found in 5,079 houses in Lahore and 2,648 houses in Rawalpindi followed by 174 houses in Faisalabad in the last one week.