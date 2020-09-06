Action against 218 people for spreading hatred on social media

LAHORE : Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken action against 218 people involved in spreading hate speeches on social media before and during the month of Muharram, The News has learnt.

According to a CTD spokesperson, FIRs/cases were registered against 87 people. These people were arrested and sent to jail. Additionally, 43 people were detained under Section 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) in this regard.

To curb hate speeches, more than four thousand social media sites containing hate speeches were blocked by CTD through PTA (Pakistan Telecom Authority), the spokesperson said.

According to him, names of these 218 people from all sects are being included in the 4th Schedule of Anti Terrorism Act 1997 to keep surveillance on their activities. They will not be able to spread hate speeches when they are in 4th Schedule, he added.

According to the spokesperson, during first 10 days of Muharram, legal action had been taken against 57 people involved in spreading hate speeches on social media. They were arrested under Anti-Terrorism Act and detentions under MPO 1960.

These strong legal actions by law enforcement agencies have resulted in peaceful Muharram in year 2020. The Punjab is determined not to allow anyone to incite sectarian hatred in the province. “Maintaining peace in society at all cost is a top priority of the government,” said the spokesman.