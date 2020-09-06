NAB arrests LDA ex-chief engineer

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a raid arrested former Lahore Development Authority Chief Engineer Israr Saeed from near his residence here on Saturday.

Earlier, Israr Saeed was also arrested in connection with Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case by the NAB.

On September 3, the NAB also arrested TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain and co-accused Anjum Zeeshan over charges of having assets beyond means.

The NAB accused former Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain of making assets worth more than Rs700 million while Mazhar Hussain was also facing other inquiries.

NAB sources reported Mazhar Hussain had also transferred Rs200 million to his nephew. He was summoned by the NAB officials and asked tough questions about assets beyond the known sources of income. When the accused could not satisfy the NAB officials he was arrested.