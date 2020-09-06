16 more test positive for COVID-19 530 active cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another 16 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours after which the number of active cases in the region has become 530.

COVID-19 did not claim any life in the region in the last 24 hours while a total of 29 patients have recovered including 26 from ICT and three from Rawalpindi. A total of 456 patients have so far lost lives in the twin cities due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 12 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 15,726 of which 15,120 have recovered while 175 have lost their lives. From Rawalpindi district, a total of four new patients were tested positive on Saturday taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the district to 6065 of which 281 died of the disease while 5,685 achieved a complete cure. To date, a total of 21,791 patients have been confirmed positive from the region of which 20805 have so far recovered.

In Rawalpindi district, a total of 14 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility, Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology while 85 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

The number of suspects of the disease under quarantine at their homes in the district has become 230 on Saturday while 3916 suspects have already been relieved after completion of the quarantine period. On Saturday, there were a total of 431 active cases of COVID-19 in ICT while in Rawalpindi, the number of active cases was 99.