Infant killed by step-mother in Okara

OKARA: A woman Saturday allegedly killed her four-month-old stepson.

Muhammad Mansha of Sabir Pia Town had two wives. He had one daughter Shazia from his first wife Amina Bibi and five children from his second wife Asma Bibi.

Reportedly, Amina and Shazia often used to torture the children of the second wife in the absence of Mansha. On the day of the incident, Asma Bibi left children and started living with her brother. In her absence, Amina Bibi and Shazia allegedly strangled 4-month-old Ali Zeb.

B-Division police have registered a case.

NINE INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT: Nine people sustained injuries when their bus overturned on Saturday.

A bus was heading towards Depalpur from Hujra Shah Moqeem and near Burj Ilyas the vehicle overturned, leaving five men and four women injured.

THREE DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Three drug peddlers were held and ten kilograms of charas was recovered from their possession.

On a tip-off, SHO Basirpur Javed Khan Pathan raided village Shirin Bhutanna and arrested accused M Aslam and M Akram with 8 kg charas.

A-Division police detained accused Asif of Kot Nihal Singh and recovered 2 kg charas. Cases are registered against the accused accordingly.

GIRL RAPED: An eight-year-old girl was raped on Saturday.

The daughter of Sajid Ali of Gogera went to a shop to buy something, where shopkeeper Nadeem allegedly raped her in the shop. Gogera police have registered a case.